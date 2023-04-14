Friday, April 14, 2023
Free entry for ANZ Marama Championship

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced free entry for tomorrow’s ANZ Marama Championship round at Suva Grammar Grounds.

Eight matches will be held tomorrow, four each from senior and Under-19 grades.

Acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki said the move was to promote women’s rugby.

“Now that we have the matches all at one venue, it is easy for rugby fans to come and watch the four games, it saves them money and time to cheer on the teams,” Sorovaki said.

Yasawa remains unbeaten and are at the top of the ladder with 10 points after two rounds.

Defending champions Suva as well as newcomers Navosa and Namosi also remain unbeaten

Nadi, Tailevu, Nadroga, and Rewa are yet to record a win.

In tomorrow’s Marama Championship matches Rewa takes on Nadroga, while Suva faces Navosa Tailevu will clash with Nadi and season favourites Yasawa match up against Namosi.

The competition kicks off at 9am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
