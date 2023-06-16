Free entry to OFC U19 World Championship

There will be free entry to all games of the Oceania Football Confederation Under -19 Women’s Championship that takes place in the country next week.

Fiji Football Association has announced that all Women’s Championship matches next week at the HFC Bank Stadium and Churchill Park next week will provide free entry to all patrons.

“We aim to break down barriers, empower women in sports, and create an inclusive platform for all young female footballers to showcase their talent and passion for the game while encouraging fans to come out in numbers to support their nation,” said Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel in regard to the recent revelations.”

10 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)member associations will be competing for the opportunity to qualify for the prestigious FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Championship beginning next week in Fiji.

“Our decision to remove entry fees is rooted in our commitment to promoting women’s football, supporting our talented young players, and fostering a sense of inclusivity within our sporting community.”

“We believe that by providing free entry, we will encourage more fans to come out in full force and rally behind our national team, the Young Kulas.”

“The OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the immense talent, dedication, and determination of young women in football.”

This is a golden opportunity for fans to witness the future stars of the game as they compete at the highest level.”

Fiji FA encourages fans, families, and football enthusiasts to mark their calendars and join us at the HFC Bank Stadium and Churchill Park from Wednesday 21st June to Saturday 8th July to witness the thrilling matches and show their support for the Young Kulas.

The Young Kulas take on New Zealand in their group opener next Thursday June 22nd at the HFC Stadium in Suva.