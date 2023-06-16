Friday, June 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Free entry to OFC U19 World Championship

There will be free entry to all games of the Oceania Football Confederation Under -19 Women’s Championship that takes place in the country next week.

Fiji Football Association has announced that all Women’s Championship matches next week at the HFC Bank Stadium and Churchill Park next week will provide free entry to all patrons.

“We aim to break down barriers, empower women in sports, and create an inclusive platform for all young female footballers to showcase their talent and passion for the game while encouraging fans to come out in numbers to support their nation,” said Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel in regard to the recent revelations.”

10 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)member associations will be competing for the opportunity to qualify for the prestigious FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Championship beginning next week in Fiji.

“Our decision to remove entry fees is rooted in our commitment to promoting women’s football, supporting our talented young players, and fostering a sense of inclusivity within our sporting community.”

“We believe that by providing free entry, we will encourage more fans to come out in full force and rally behind our national team, the Young Kulas.”

“The OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the immense talent, dedication, and determination of young women in football.”

This is a golden opportunity for fans to witness the future stars of the game as they compete at the highest level.”

Fiji FA encourages fans, families, and football enthusiasts to mark their calendars and join us at the HFC Bank Stadium and Churchill Park from Wednesday 21st June to Saturday 8th July to witness the thrilling matches and show their support for the Young Kulas.

The Young Kulas take on New Zealand in their group opener next Thursday June 22nd at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Kumar anticipates tough battle, eye...

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says they are in for a tough battle again...
Football

Vulivuli chases first title

Thomas Vulivuli is looking to win his first title on the domestic s...
News

Deferment had nothing to do with us...

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says the decision by the Govern...
Rugby

Ref Rokovereni achieves another mil...

Fiji renowned referee Tevita Rokovereni will officiate in Sydney’s ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kumar anticipates tough battle, ...

Football
Lautoka Co...

Vulivuli chases first title

Football
Thomas Vul...

Deferment had nothing to do with...

News
Leader of ...

Ref Rokovereni achieves another ...

Rugby
Fiji renow...

Fire contained at Labasa Hospita...

News
The Nation...

Hard to predict FACT winner, say...

Football
Football g...

Popular News

Honour your word, Kepa tells coa...

News
The Marama...

Fiji in Pool of death for Olympi...

Football
The Digice...

Maritime zones are hard-drugs dr...

News
The Assist...

Sivo charged by MRC, will escape...

Sports
Top Fiji B...

Naidu newest member of FNPF Boar...

Business
The Fiji N...

FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt:...

News
FijiFirst ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Kumar anticipates tough battle, eyes consistency