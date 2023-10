Fiji Rugby Union has announced that there will be free entry to Friday’s 2023 Skipper Cup final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Suva and Naitasiri will battle it out in the U20 final at 5pm and the grand final of the seniors between defending champions Nadi and Suva will kick off at 7pm.

The final will be played on Friday as the venue is booked for the Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) pool matches on Saturday.