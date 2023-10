Fiji Rugby senior operations officer, Jiko Matawalu has confirmed that entry to Skipper Cup finals is free and only 4000 spectators will be allowed onto the HFC Bank stadium grandstand.

He said this will be on a first come first serve basis.

The remaining spectators are invited to enjoy the finals from the cement and grass embankment.

Suva and Naitasiri will clash in the U20 final at 5pm while the senior final between FMF Suva and Rooster Chicken Nadi will kick off at 7pm.