Free medical checkup for HART residents

The Sai Prema Foundation, in a dedicated effort to give back to the community, invited 22 elderly residents from Valelevu Hart home for complimentary health screenings.

This initiative is part of the foundation’s consistent medical service provision, aimed at serving various communities across Fiji.

Foundation executive Namrata Tappoo said:“We normally invite them every six months for regular screenings to address any health concerns they may have. We ensure their transport to and from Valelevu, provide them with lunch, and then see them safely back home.”

The Foundation has longstanding Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several organizations including Saint Christopher’s, Father Law Home, and Dilkusha Home.

“When a medical issue is diagnosed, prescribed medications are provided, followed by consistent check-ups,” explained Tappoo.

“For Valelevu, they have their own district nurse who conducts these follow-ups.”

Also, Jeannie Peel, a volunteer who traveled from New Zealand with her family to support Sai Prema, commented on the rewarding experience.

“It’s truly uplifting to be a part of this initiative. The work being done is invaluable to Fijian society.”

Mahendra Narotam, Manager of Admin & Logistics, who has been with the Sai Prema Foundation from its New Zealand branch, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

“We have a presence in New Zealand, but opportunities like this, to directly serve people, are rare. It’s a privilege to contribute in this manner.”

The foundation has made adjustments in their operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tappoo stated,“Previously, we ran outreach programs in rural areas. However, due to the pandemic, we’ve initiated in-reach programs where smaller groups come to us for pre-screenings.”

“We intend to restart our outreach program. Furthermore, every second month, we host a visiting surgical team from various countries, performing free heart surgeries for children in Fiji and across the Pacific,” she said.

The Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre offers its services free of charge and is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.