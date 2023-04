Fresh legs for Brumbies clash

Olympic Games gold medallist and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fullback Kitione Taliga has made the starting line-up against the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific clash this weekend.

Byrne has opted to fresh legs this week calling up Taliga alongside flanker Rusiate Nasove, and prop Haereiti Hetet for their first appearance this season.

Livai Natave, Zuriel Togiatama and Samuela Tawake square the front row with Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta in the second row.

Joseva Tamani returns at number six with Kitione Salawa at openside and Elia Canakaivata at number 8.

Peni Matawalu partners match skipper Teti Tela in the halves with Kalaveti Ravouvou and Iosefo Masi in midfield

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Eroni Sau share the wings with Taliga in number 15.

A strong impact line-up sees the a powerful bench in Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto, Jone Koroiduadua, Leone Rotuisolia, Nasove, Philip Baselala, Michael Naitokani, and Ilaisa Droasese.

The Brumbies host the Drua at GIO Stadium at 9.35pm on Friday.

Fijian Drua: Livai Natave, Zuriel Togiatama, Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Kitione Taliga Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Leone Rotuisolia, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Michael Naitokani, Ilaisa Droasese