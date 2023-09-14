Thursday, September 14, 2023
Fresh legs join Fijiana 7s squad

11 new players from the ANZ Marama Championship, Secondary Schools Raluve competition and Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit are part of the Fijiana 7s extended squad training for the upcoming Mini 7s tournament in Fiji.

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli said the new players have been roped into the team to assist in filling in the missing shoes of few players who have departed the team and those who are injured.

“We have introduced young and new players coming in from the Marama Competition and the Raluve. It’s good to introduce new girls from the secondary school and provincial level so that we can develop and manage them and expose them to the international arena.”

While the new players are gelling well with the senior players in the team, Fuli said the young ones are also competing for a spot in the team for the two weekends of 7s tournament which will be held in Suva and Nadi starting next week.

“There’s expansion and interest from girls playing rugby in Fiji. We have to develop, manage and coach them and transit them from the local level to the international arena.”

“We are introducing them slowly to have a taste of what’s out there at the international level. It’s good for Fiji Rugby and women who are interested in joining the sport of rugby.”

“We are here to engage them and involve them in such competition.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
