FRFUTB finalises payment for Fijiana reps

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRUFTB) has finalised the payment of all allowances owed to the Fijiana 15s players, for the duration of the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Oceania Women’s Championship 2023.

FRUFTB interim chairman Peter Mazey in a statement said they have fulfilled their commitment to the players that was discovered during the impasse.

“This increase reflects our support for their hard work and dedication to their cause for equality and fairness.”

“The discovery of the shortfall kick-started an internal FRU process of identification, clarification and finally, resolution of the payment issues. In the end, our ladies were invited to the Fiji National Sports Commission where their financial details were sorted out and payments made subsequently.”

Fijiana 15s veteran skipper Sereima Leweniqila expressed her gratitude and thanked the FRUTB for this significant support and closure of payment issues.

“It’s a great boost for our morale, future games, and Women’s Rugby in general.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
