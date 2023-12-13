FRU begins hunt for new women’s coach

Fiji Rugby Union has advertised the position of Fijian Drua Women and Fijiana 15s Head Coach.

The successful applicant who will coach both teams will be responsible for the overall leadership and selection.

The head coach will lead the team at all Super W, international competitions and tournaments as well as the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

The successful applicant must have a World Rugby Level 3 High Performance coaching qualification with tertiary applications in sports coaching, teaching, management, business or similar fields.

Applications close on Monday.