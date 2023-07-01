FRU doesn’t need Govt assistance: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sport Jese Saukuru says the Fiji Rugby Union does not need the Government to bail them out.

Saukuru said he has had discussions with the Fiji Rugby Union Trustees this week and is confident the issues will resolve soon.

“They will work with whatever they have and there are some ways to skin the cat and I’m relying on them.”

“The trustees tend to find out more as they dig into the books more problems surfacing the Fiji Rugby union.”

“It’s good news for Fiji. We need to shove this off and start new.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports received $19.5 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget as announced in Parliament on Friday.