FRU releases finding on late Naevo

A medical audit conducted by the Fiji Rugby Union has found that the late Pasikali Naevo was not in camp with the main Fijian Drua Under-20 team and had travelled to training from home.

Naevo was a member of the FRU Academy extended training squad of 52 players selected for the Fijian Drua U20 team to compete in the Super Rugby U20 New Zealand competition.

The findings from the medical audit received by the FRU last month on 20th March 2023 stated that Naevo had travelled from home to attend the training session and was not in camp.

“The late Pasikali Naevo was not in camp with the main Fijian Drua U20 team but had joined a training session from home on 23rd February 2023,” the statement from Fiji Rugby said.

“The training started at about 10.30am and was a non-contact session.

“The late Pasikali Naevo had presented the need for assistance within 30 minutes of the start of the session and was given the due attention, before being rushed to the Namaka Health Centre.

The FRU states it is “unable to make any comments after the late Pasikali Naevo was referred to the Namaka Medical Centre as it was not in control of or aware of any medical treatment that he received.

“FRU also understands that a post-mortem examination was not conducted, therefore, any comments to his cause of death cannot be made.

The FRU also states the medical audit did not express adverse recommendations against the team management and that a post-trauma counseling session was organised before the Fijian Drua U20 travelled to New Zealand.

The FRU board will continue taking further statements from the team now that they have returned from New Zealand.