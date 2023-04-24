Monday, April 24, 2023
FRU to improve on player logistics: Sorovaki

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki says they will improve on Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua player logistics.

This follows recent social media claims regarding Fijiana Drua’s player allowance and the team’s meals whilst in Australia.

“FRU is responsible for looking over the general logistics of any team traveling overseas. These include players’ allowance, accommodation, meals and any other associated costs,” Sorovaki said in a statement.

“We would like to make it clear that all contracted players have been paid up until now.”

Sorovaki admits that FRU had some challenges regarding its financial processes which had a direct effect on Fijiana Drua.

“These have been highlighted to us by DFAT through Rugby Australia which monitors this financial assistance, and FRU is trying its utmost to improve on it.”

He thanked the Fijian families that assisted Fijiana Drua with meals and other support in Australia.

“FRU is eternally grateful to you for using your own hard-earned resources to help in the time of need towards our ladies and management. We may not be able to repay you, however, we are deeply grateful for your kind gesture and support to our fellow Fijians at a time when they needed it the most. We pray that God’s blessings and provisions be upon each family who helped.”

He added that with the World Rugby Commitment to “Player Welfare,” FRU will ensure that players’ welfare remains paramount in all that they do.

Meanwhile, Drua finished fourth on the Super W table and will face the Waratahs at 3.05 pm in Sydney on Sunday in the first semi-final.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
