FRU Trust settles Fijiana Drua and 15s due

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) has confirmed that all dues owed to Fijiana Drua and Fijiana 15s players have been settled.

FRFUTB administrator Simione Valenitabua has assured the public and more importantly, the valued players, that all due payments have been fulfilled.

Valenitabua in a statement said FRFUTB members, Administrator and Finance met with team manager Vela Naucukidi and reviewed the payment processes, requisitions and vouchers.

“It was confirmed to her satisfaction stating that all dues owed to Fijiana Drua and Fijiana 15s players have been settled.”

Naucukidi also shed light on the source of recent social media upheaval,.

Naucukidi said it appears to stem from a misunderstanding about the daily allowance rate for players.

The rate structure, established by the previous administration is that the Fijiana players receive $300 per day during the World Cup and $100 per day for the Oceania tournament and the Australia Wallaroos test.

Valenitabua also said the Fijian Warriors Men’s team receives a daily allowance of $50 per day and $100 while on tour, a rate in effect during their recent victorious run at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge Cup.