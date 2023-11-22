FRU trustees extend stay till next July

The Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board chairman Peter Mazey has confirmed the trustees will extend their stay at the Union till next July.

The Trustees term is scheduled to expire in January next year but Mazey said this was a call made by World Rugby earlier this month.

He said the extension of trustees at the Rugby House will enable them to put in place a new constitution for the whole organisation after Fiji lost its seat at the World Rugby Council this year.

“We have huge plans such as the appointment of a new Flying Fijians coach, restructure of FRU, make sure that our men’s women’s 7s team have got enough funding to get through to the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

“We are meeting with the domestic rugby unions to do our constitution reviews; we will be putting together a constitution on new look rugby and taking that to the Unions to hold an AGM.”

He also added that the two consultants from World Rugby have restructured the High Performance Unit with the appointment of B-J Mather as the general manager, who commences his role next Monday.

“Within rugby house, we have a new operations and development division which will be looking at development programs and operations around the country and that has a new general manager who will be appointed next week and again this is done with the assistance of the consultants.”