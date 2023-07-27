FTA labels PS appointment unprofessional

The Fijian Teachers Association has written to the Office of the Prime Minister, labelling the appointment of the new Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca as unprofessional and inappropriate.

However, in a short statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated that he is considering advice on the matter and will make his decision known in due course.

The stand-off between the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro and Psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca has gone further after FTA President Netani Druvesi wrote to Rabuka opposing Kuruleca’s appointment.

In the letter signed by Druavesi and General Secretary, Paula Manumanunitoga, the FTA alleges that the Public Service Commission failed to conduct a thorough character reference check, despite social media being flooded with concerning information about Kuruleca.

The Association has raised serious allegations, including claims of mismanagement of school funds during Kuruleca’s tenure as a school manager, which they believe disqualifies her for the role of Permanent Secretary.

Earlier this month, Rabuka said that the actions of Radrodro can be deemed as trending close to him abusing his authority and he would look into this.

The Prime Minister in a haphazard manner appointed Kuruleca as Permanent Secretary of Environment, moving her away from the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile Timoci Bure continues to serve as the Acting PS for the Ministry.