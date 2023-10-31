Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fuel and Gas prices to increase from tomorrow

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) product prices will increase from tomorrow, 1 November 2023.

The price of motor spirit increases by 13 cents from $3.08 per litre to $3.18, premix price increases by 10 cents per litre from $2.93 to $3.03, kerosene will now retail at $2.36 per litre after an increase of 14 cents while the price of diesel will increase by 20 cents from $2.83 per litre to $3.03.

A 4.5kg cylinder of gas will now cost $15.55 after an increase of 81 cents from $14.74 while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $41.46 after an increase of $2.16 from $39.30.

Bulk gas price increases from $3.03 per kg to $3.20 while auto gas price increases from $2.12 to $2.25.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify...

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The stream...
Football

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp...

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington...
Rugby

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RW...

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in...

Rugby
The 2023 R...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tourna...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Futsal teams to feature without ...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Popular News

PNG pair charged for throw offen...

NRL
Papua New ...

Jordan equals the record for mos...

RWC 2023
Will Jorda...

Man dies in Viseisei bypass acci...

News
A 56-year-...

Complaint filed against Minister...

News
A complain...

Work in the best interest of you...

News
Assistant ...

Couple wins international excell...

News
Internatio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend