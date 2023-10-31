Fuel and Gas prices to increase from tomorrow

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) product prices will increase from tomorrow, 1 November 2023.

The price of motor spirit increases by 13 cents from $3.08 per litre to $3.18, premix price increases by 10 cents per litre from $2.93 to $3.03, kerosene will now retail at $2.36 per litre after an increase of 14 cents while the price of diesel will increase by 20 cents from $2.83 per litre to $3.03.

A 4.5kg cylinder of gas will now cost $15.55 after an increase of 81 cents from $14.74 while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $41.46 after an increase of $2.16 from $39.30.

Bulk gas price increases from $3.03 per kg to $3.20 while auto gas price increases from $2.12 to $2.25.