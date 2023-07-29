Fuel sent to Rotuma to address water issues

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management sent fuel supplies to Rotuma last night to address water issues faced on the island.

The Water Authority of Fiji’s operations in Rotuma was halted after it ran out of fuel and this resulted in water disruptions.

Minister responsible Sakiasi Ditoka said following updates received from the Commissioner Eastern Division, Vitale Varo and his team, a Government Shipping Services (GSS) Barge loaded with supplies is on its way Rotuma to address the water issue.

He said the barge will arrive in Rotuma on Sunday.

“The priority for the Ministry now is to ensure that people receive water as soon as possible as this is a basic need.”

“I wish to assure the general public, particularly those on the island of Rotuma that the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is closely working with all relevant stakeholders and key agencies of Government to address any other issue that may arise due to the current situation.”

“We are also looking at proactive ways with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) to ensure that this issue does not happen again in the future, said Ditoka.