Fuel shortage, supply issues affect Tuvalu flights

Fiji Airways services to Tuvalu have been affected by fuel shortage and supply issues at Funafuti International Airport, requiring the national carrier to review flight loads.

This has resulted in some customers who had prior bookings not being able to board their flights to Funafuti over the past few days.

The airline apologises for the inconvenience and wishes to assure guests that their safety is paramount.

“Due to the lack of certified fuel supply on the island, Fiji Airways has had to carry extra fuel for the return leg of our flights to Tuvalu, resulting in reduced payload between SUV-FUN-SUV.”

“In these instances, we prioritise customers who are on time-bound visits to Tuvalu and are returning the same week,” the airline said in a statement.

“Affected guests are booked on the next available flight and the Tuvalu High Commission in Fiji is informed of Tuvalu nationals who may need assistance.;

Fiji Airways says the offloading of guests is not a decision taken lightly and is only done as a last resort after requesting for volunteers and they are working closely with counterparts in Tuvalu to have operational issues on the ground resolved at the earliest.