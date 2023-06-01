Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fuel shortage, supply issues affect Tuvalu flights

Fiji Airways services to Tuvalu have been affected by fuel shortage and supply issues at Funafuti International Airport, requiring the national carrier to review flight loads.

This has resulted in some customers who had prior bookings not being able to board their flights to Funafuti over the past few days.

The airline apologises for the inconvenience and wishes to assure guests that their safety is paramount.

“Due to the lack of certified fuel supply on the island, Fiji Airways has had to carry extra fuel for the return leg of our flights to Tuvalu, resulting in reduced payload between SUV-FUN-SUV.”

“In these instances, we prioritise customers who are on time-bound visits to Tuvalu and are returning the same week,” the airline said in a statement.

“Affected guests are booked on the next available flight and the Tuvalu High Commission in Fiji is informed of Tuvalu nationals who may need assistance.;

Fiji Airways says the offloading of guests is not a decision taken lightly and is only done as a last resort after requesting for volunteers and they are working closely with counterparts in Tuvalu to have operational issues on the ground resolved at the earliest.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rao laces up for first tourney with...

Fiji Under 17 defender Vinayak Rao is ready to make his tournament ...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start against Dru...

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the ...
Football

Historic win for Labasa in Champs L...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women's Champ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa to field an all local outfit i...

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rao laces up for first tourney w...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji Under...

Fijian quartet to start against ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Rewa to field an all local outfi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Digicel Pr...

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull ...

Entertainment
Pop singer...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Popular News

Ministry, FNU to address issues ...

News
The Minist...

Experienced Cumu leads Fijiana&#...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Only 5 teams to compete in women...

Football
Only five ...

Changing dwellers’ mindset...

News
Minister f...

We want nothing less than a win:...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Progress is underpinned by Ratu ...

News
Fiji’s pro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Labasa FC vs Kiwi FC