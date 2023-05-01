Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fuli names two debutants for Toulouse 7s

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has named two debutants for their final tournament in Toulouse, France this month.

Elenoa Adinaimata of Seahawks 7s and Striders rugby club’s Mereseini Naidau have been named in the 12-member squad.

Fuli said players not considered due to injuries are Lavena Cavuru, Ivamere Nabura and Viniana Riwai.

“We lost some players through injuries and these are the best available players who are expected to assist the Fijiana 7s gain a direct qualification to the Olympic Games.”

Fijiana 7s is pooled with Great Britain, Spain and Japan.

Fijiana 7s squad for Toulouse: Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Elenoa Adinaimata, Rusila Nagasau, Talei Wilson, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Reapi Ulunisau, Maria Rokotuisiga, Ana Maria Naimasi, Mereseini Naidau, Younis Bese, Meredani Qoro.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Montoya to stay with Warriors till ...

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya has extended his stay with the New...
Football

Only four DFPL matches this weekend...

Only four Digicel Fiji Premier League matches will be played this w...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse of ...

Former Attorney General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Part...
Rugby

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campaign ...

Dual Olympic Gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, burly forward Paula Nayacak...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Montoya to stay with Warriors ti...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Only four DFPL matches this week...

Football
Only four ...

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse ...

News
Former Att...

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campai...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

Lame excuse given by Rabuka, say...

News
Fiji Labou...

‘Stupid piece of legislati...

News
Activist S...

Popular News

Nalewabau bags ACS long jump gol...

Coca-Cola Games
Yvonne Nal...

4 new FSC board directors appoin...

News
The Minist...

Draunibaka gold for ACS in tripl...

Coca-Cola Games
Unaisi Dra...

Mobilize and diversify to reset ...

News
Government...

Nawaqanitawase replaces injured ...

Rugby
Rested Wal...

Tikoduadua angered by video of a...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Montoya to stay with Warriors till 2025