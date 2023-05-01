Fuli names two debutants for Toulouse 7s

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has named two debutants for their final tournament in Toulouse, France this month.

Elenoa Adinaimata of Seahawks 7s and Striders rugby club’s Mereseini Naidau have been named in the 12-member squad.

Fuli said players not considered due to injuries are Lavena Cavuru, Ivamere Nabura and Viniana Riwai.

“We lost some players through injuries and these are the best available players who are expected to assist the Fijiana 7s gain a direct qualification to the Olympic Games.”

Fijiana 7s is pooled with Great Britain, Spain and Japan.

Fijiana 7s squad for Toulouse: Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Elenoa Adinaimata, Rusila Nagasau, Talei Wilson, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Reapi Ulunisau, Maria Rokotuisiga, Ana Maria Naimasi, Mereseini Naidau, Younis Bese, Meredani Qoro.