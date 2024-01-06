Saturday, January 6, 2024
Fuli sets high goals for Perth 7s

Fijiana 7s head coach, Saiasi Fuli, has outlined ambitious goals for the team in the upcoming Perth tournament, aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.

Talking about their performances in Dubai and Cape Town, where they finished 5th and are currently 4th in the overall table, Fuli emphasized the need for incremental progress.

“Our aim is to go one up in Perth; we need to start well and maintain consistent play throughout the season,” he said.

“We need to be consistent and clinical, especially in defense and decision-making under pressure. Our defensive shape and controlling our restarts are major areas we need to focus on.”

“The format is tougher now. Teams are striving for maximum points and key wins, and that’s what we need to focus on in our training,” he explained.

With a long season ahead, the Fiji 7s team is concentrating on individual and team targets. Fuli expressed satisfaction with the squad depth, particularly in the wings position.

“It’s great to have Heleina, a top athlete and finisher. We now have six options for the wings, which is good for the team,”

As the Fijiana 7s team prepares for the Perth tournament, their focus on individual development and strategic improvements under Coach Fuli’s guidance set the stage for a potentially successful season.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
