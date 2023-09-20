Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Fuli to test players at Mini 7s tournament

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli intends to utilise the inaugural Mini 7s International Tournament as a perfect platform to test his players this weekend.

Fuli said they have begun to build-up strong teams ahead of the upcoming Solomon Islands Pacific Games and the Oceania 7s later in the year.

He said the presence of the top four teams in the International Women’s 7s circuit in Fiji is a rare opportunity, one that they are determined to make the most of.

“With the depth of our squad, this is a valuable opportunity for our girls to compete against world-class players. This event has been a long time in the making, aligning with our vision from last year, and it’s gratifying to see it become a reality.”

Fuli will also assess each player individually and as a group during the weekend, acknowledging the extended break they’ve had.

“We have had a long break so this is the best place to measure the performance of the players individually and physically, also with their decision-making skills.”

The first leg of the tournament will be hosted at Suva’s Albert Park on Friday and Saturday and the teams will play a round robin with three games lined up for each team.

Fijian 7s will open its campaign against arch-rivals New Zealand at 9.30am followed by the match between Australia and France at 9.50am on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
