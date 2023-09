Head Coach Simon Raiwalui will be able to pick a full-strength side for their upcoming Rugby World Cup match against Australia.

Despite a physical 32-26 loss to Wales in the opener, Raiwalui will have the luxury of being able to utilise all 33 players in his squad.

Number eight Viliame Mata who topped round one of the RWC with the most carries will be available for selection alongside Selestino Ravutaumada who made three clean breaks against Wales.

Fiji will name their starting line-up today.