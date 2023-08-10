Funding boost for UBP’s empowerment projects

The United Blind Persons of Fiji (UBP) celebrated a momentous occasion today, receiving a grant from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for two transformative projects aimed at supporting the blind and low-vision community in Fiji.

The significant grant divides between the “Hope for Life” Project and the “Work with Confidence” Project: Hope for Life Project, awarded $15,090, this initiative seeks to rejuvenate the musical talents of blind and low vision individuals through the UBP Blind Band.

“Given the grant by Vodafone ATH, we were able to get sound mixer, speakers, microphones, and keyboard,” stated Senimilia Seru, Office Manager at UBP.

The goal is to empower these musicians to generate income through performances, creating sustainable livelihoods.

The second project, Work with Confidence Project, received $8,000 from the grant.

This project aims to equip blind and low vision individuals with computer skills, fostering independence and paving the way for mainstream employment.

“By enhancing their employability, we aim to open doors to diverse opportunities and help them build more secure futures,” said Seru.

Also, On behalf of Vodafone, Neil Maharaj, Executive Officer at Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation, said this grant represents a revival of dreams and an investment in a better future.

“We are giving gifted musicians a chance to reclaim their livelihood and share our vision of capacity building, empowerment, and sustainability.”

UBP currently engages around 100 men and women in its programs, and this funding marks a significant step in their mission to foster an inclusive society.