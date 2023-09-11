Funds to be redeployed for Fiji Police Force

Cabinet has approved the redeployment of funds from within the 2022- 2023 Budget to cater for the over-expenditure incurred by the Fiji Police Force.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said in any financial year, if ministries are unable to meet un-budgeted or unforeseen commitments from within their respective budgets, there is a provision in the Financial Management Act 2004 (Act) that enables the redeployment of available balances from other ministries to fund un-budgeted or unforeseen commitments.

Rabuka said the Fiji Police Force 2022-2023 Budget incurred an over-expenditure of $1,849,488.20.

This will be sourced from the Renovation and Maintenance of Government Quarters and Public Buildings under Head 50, Standard Expenditure 8 of the 2022-2023 Budget to regularise the over-expenditure.