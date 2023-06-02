Friday, June 2, 2023
Futsal helped in my progress, says Roy

Oceania Football Confederation ambassador and Fiji football star Roy Krishna says Futsal helped him in become the player he is today.

Krishna, alongside OFC futsal consultant Juliano Schmelling supported the delivery of OFC Futsal C Licence with Fiji FA national Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam.

“It helped me a lot as a footballer because it allowed me to improve my skills as our roles were both to attack and defend at the same time,” Krishna told OFC media.

“It helped me with my decision-making abilities, especially working in tight spaces and being creative as well as getting accurate and impactful short passes.

I would say overall, it helped me with my 1v1, quick passes, defending, and ball control like an all-in-one package.”

The former Bengaluru FC player recommended Futsal to inspiring footballers in the country.

“It’s a great way to start or to be introduced to football because it’s more accessible than assembling a full 11-a-side squad,” he said.

“It helps you refine your skills before getting into the grand stage of a standard football field. Like a training ground where you fine-tune your abilities and then unleash them with confidence on the larger pitch as a fully-fledged footballer.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
