Futsal IDC semis confirmed

The four teams that will feature in the semifinal of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship have been confirmed at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

In the first semifinal, Labasa Futsal side will face Group A pool leaders Nadi at 9am.

Labasa created a huge upset by hammering Lami 6-0 in the final group Group B last tonight.

Group B leaders and Futsal giants Suva will face defending champions Ba in the second semi-final at 10.30am.

Suva thrashed Rakiraki 8-1 in the final pool match yesterday.

Suva topped with nine points while Ba finished second in Group A.

Meanwhile, Rakiraki and Navua bowed out of the championship winless.