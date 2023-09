With Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka currently away attending high level United Nations meetings in New York, Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka will act in the role.

Gavoka, who is also the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation will act in the top position until the end of the month.

The other Deputy Prime Ministers, Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad served as acting Prime Ministers earlier in the year.