Gavoka participates in high-level talks in Korea

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka participated in a High-Level Roundtable discussion along the margins of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Global Implementation Support Symposium (ICAO GISS 2023) in Seoul, South Korea today.

In line with the theme of the Symposium ‘Working together for an innovative and sustainable global aviation community’, the High-Level Roundtable focused on Implementation Support Policies, Strategies and Financing Modalities.

The High-Level discussion was attended by the ICAO Secretary-General, Juan Carlos Salazar, Vice Ministers, Director-Generals of Civil Aviation Authorities of Member States, President and Secretaries-General of Civil Aviation Commissions, and ICAO Council Members.

Acting chief executive for the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, Theresa Levestam also attended the High-Level Discussions as an observer.

In his address, Gavoka commended ICAO and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the successful organisation of the symposium and the relevance of its theme to the aviation industry, particularly following the impact of the pandemic.

Gavoka highlighted that the pandemic has taught Member States that in the aviation industry, collaboration and partnership is key.

“The pandemic has also given us opportunities to review our systems and build back better.”

“Fiji and the Pacific have greatly benefitted from ICAO’s support. More so with the signing of the Host Agreement for the ICAO Principal Liaison Officer between Fiji and ICAO, we expect to benefit more.”

Through the ICAO, Fiji has benefitted from the technical cooperation programmes, dialogue sessions, and implementation packages from developed member states.

“Without opportunities such as training and experience sharing, Fiji would not have the full capacity to meet our growing aviation needs.”

“There is room for Fiji to assist other Pacific Island Countries as one area of limitation is the lack of in-country oversight inspectors and Fiji’s Civil Aviation Authority is assisting in this area. Gavoka added.