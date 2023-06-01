Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gavoka participates in high-level talks in Korea

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka participated in a High-Level Roundtable discussion along the margins of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Global Implementation Support Symposium (ICAO GISS 2023) in Seoul, South Korea today.

In line with the theme of the Symposium ‘Working together for an innovative and sustainable global aviation community’, the High-Level Roundtable focused on Implementation Support Policies, Strategies and Financing Modalities.

The High-Level discussion was attended by the ICAO Secretary-General, Juan Carlos Salazar, Vice Ministers, Director-Generals of Civil Aviation Authorities of Member States, President and Secretaries-General of Civil Aviation Commissions, and ICAO Council Members.

Acting chief executive for the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, Theresa Levestam also attended the High-Level Discussions as an observer.

In his address, Gavoka commended ICAO and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the successful organisation of the symposium and the relevance of its theme to the aviation industry, particularly following the impact of the pandemic.

Gavoka highlighted that the pandemic has taught Member States that in the aviation industry, collaboration and partnership is key.

“The pandemic has also given us opportunities to review our systems and build back better.”

“Fiji and the Pacific have greatly benefitted from ICAO’s support. More so with the signing of the Host Agreement for the ICAO Principal Liaison Officer between Fiji and ICAO, we expect to benefit more.”

Through the ICAO, Fiji has benefitted from the technical cooperation programmes, dialogue sessions, and implementation packages from developed member states.

“Without opportunities such as training and experience sharing, Fiji would not have the full capacity to meet our growing aviation needs.”

“There is room for Fiji to assist other Pacific Island Countries as one area of limitation is the lack of in-country oversight inspectors and Fiji’s Civil Aviation Authority is assisting in this area. Gavoka added.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rao laces up for first tourney with...

Fiji Under 17 defender Vinayak Rao is ready to make his tournament ...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start against Dru...

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the ...
Football

Historic win for Labasa in Champs L...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women's Champ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa to field an all local outfit i...

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rao laces up for first tourney w...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji Under...

Fijian quartet to start against ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Rewa to field an all local outfi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Digicel Pr...

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull ...

Entertainment
Pop singer...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Popular News

Vunivalu amongst best Australian...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

No charges against Roko Ului

News
The Republ...

We are grateful for the four poi...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Drua brace for Moana clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Naikore signs with Cowboys

Rugby
Fijiana Dr...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Labasa FC vs Kiwi FC