Gavoka receives first briefing as Education Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and newly appointed Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka received a special briefing from senior members of the Ministry of Education, this morning.

Gavoka was spotted at the Ministry of Education Headquarters, Senikau House this morning, after returning from his official trip overseas yesterday.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka terminated the appointment of Aseri Radrodro as the Minister for Education and appointed Gavoka as the Minister.

This, adding to his current portfolio’s as Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation.