Tuesday, January 23, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Gavoka receives first briefing as Education Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and newly appointed Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka received a special briefing from senior members of the Ministry of Education, this morning.

Gavoka was spotted at the Ministry of Education Headquarters, Senikau House this morning, after returning from his official trip overseas yesterday.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka terminated the appointment of Aseri Radrodro as the Minister for Education and appointed Gavoka as the Minister.

This, adding to his current portfolio’s as Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sam back from injury, bids for Kiwi...

Seasoned All Blacks 7s hardman, Sam Dickson made a return to the fi...
News

Neither Karavaki nor Dr Seniloli co...

Last October, the Office of the Solicitor-General had advised the M...
News

Senior PAP MP in hot water for misc...

A senior People’s Alliance Member of Parliament has been referred t...
News

Karavaki tried to terminate Dr Seni...

Fiji National University Council member Semesa Karavaki had convene...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sam back from injury, bids for K...

Rugby
Seasoned A...

Neither Karavaki nor Dr Seniloli...

News
Last Octob...

Senior PAP MP in hot water for m...

News
A senior P...

Karavaki tried to terminate Dr S...

News
Fiji Natio...

Radrodro pleads with PM to resci...

News
Dismissed ...

Labasa denies interest in Matani...

Football
In the swi...

Popular News

Police officer charged for alleg...

News
The Police...

Fiji Babas progress to Cup final...

Rugby
The Fiji B...

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Economy in a sluggish position: ...

News
Former Min...

Duchess of York diagnosed with s...

Entertainment
The Duches...

FICAC investigates three FEO com...

News
The Fiji I...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sam back from injury, bids for Kiwi 7s