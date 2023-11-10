Gavoka tight-lipped on SODELPA leadership

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Viliame Gavoka remains tight-lipped on on his intentions to relinquish his position despite losing majority of the seats in Parliament.

Speaking in a media conference on the comment he made in passing, which according to him is being reported in the media, Gavoka said that he has already served three terms as a Member of Parliament for SODELPA.

“I am being told by others, but you know it is work in progress.”

“Let’s see how it goes,” Gavoka said.

However, internal sources have revealed that Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu have expressed their interest to lead SODELPA in the 2026 General Election.

SODELPA’s Management Board is currently meeting in Suva.