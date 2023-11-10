Saturday, November 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gavoka tight-lipped on SODELPA leadership

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Viliame Gavoka remains tight-lipped on on his intentions to relinquish his position despite losing majority of the seats in Parliament.

Speaking in a media conference on the comment he made in passing, which according to him is being reported in the media, Gavoka said that he has already served three terms as a Member of Parliament for SODELPA.

“I am being told by others, but you know it is work in progress.”

“Let’s see how it goes,” Gavoka said.

However, internal sources have revealed that Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu have expressed their interest to lead SODELPA in the 2026 General Election.

SODELPA’s Management Board is currently meeting in Suva.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana remains on course in Brisba...

Playmaker Ana Naimasi scored a second half hat-trick as Fijiana reg...
News

Ruling in Sharma’s case vacat...

The High Court in Suva has vacated the date on its ruling in former...
Rugby

Fiji makes flying start in Oceania ...

The Fiji men's 7s side started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania 7s ...
Rugby

Fijiana thrashes Cooks in Oceania 7...

Fijiana started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania Sevens in Brisbane...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana remains on course in Bri...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Ruling in Sharma’s case va...

News
The High C...

Fiji makes flying start in Ocean...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Fijiana thrashes Cooks in Oceani...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Experts to set up framework for ...

News
The Fiji G...

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confi...

News
The Shree ...

Popular News

Student arrested over aggravated...

News
A 17-year-...

Kuruvoli grabs double in Baabaas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji, China deepen defense and s...

News
Commander ...

Greater awareness is required: T...

News
Members of...

Fijiana to open campaign against...

Oceania Rugby 7s
The Saiasi...

Prakash makes ‘special’ A-League...

Football
Only five ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana remains on course in Brisbane