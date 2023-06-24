Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Viliame Gavoka as the leader at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024.

SODELPA’s Constitution states that the primary role of the Party Leader is to lead the Party into the General Elections and win or to make way for another in the 2026 General Election.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA GS Viliame Takayawa said this will be done next year.

He said this is normal for the Party and will facilitate this process next year and not at the AGM scheduled for next Friday.

He added that this was the process that was done with other Party leaders who held the positions earlier and lost the Election.

The Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka was present at the talanoa session held this morning, as the Party did not meet the quorum requirement to hold its AGM.

Present also were the Rewa’s High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, Na Turaga na Vunivalu e Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca, Suva Lawyer Tanya Waqanika and senior members of SODELPA