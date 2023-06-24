Saturday, June 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Viliame Gavoka as the leader at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024.

SODELPA’s Constitution states that the primary role of the Party Leader is to lead the Party into the General Elections and win or to make way for another in the 2026 General Election.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA GS Viliame Takayawa said this will be done next year.

He said this is normal for the Party and will facilitate this process next year and not at the AGM scheduled for next Friday.

He added that this was the process that was done with other Party leaders who held the positions earlier and lost the Election.

The Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka was present at the talanoa session held this morning, as the Party did not meet the quorum requirement to hold its AGM.

Present also were the Rewa’s High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, Na Turaga na Vunivalu e Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca, Suva Lawyer Tanya Waqanika and senior members of SODELPA

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at...

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and thr...
News

No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its A...
Entertainment

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has been r...

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their collaborated movie ‘B...
Rugby

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr deal ...

Fiji-born Wallabies and Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu has p...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers...

Sports
Fijian pow...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has bee...

Entertainment
Nicki Mina...

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr de...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Instrumental Montoya dots in War...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

FFP to respond to complaint on a...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

iTaukei Land Trust Board to unde...

News
Cabinet ha...

Pearls book NWC training matches...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Squid Game reveals cast for Seas...

Entertainment
Netflix’s ...

Revived taskforce to address ter...

News
Termites p...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at Special Olympics