GB vs Fijiana will be a huge game: Cowell

Photo Courtesy: Heather Cowell Twitter

Great Britain winger Heather Cowell says their match against Fijiana will be a huge one at the Toulouse 7s.

Great Britain will play Fiji in their final pool match on Saturday, the team’s ninth meeting in the 2023 Series.

She said just being involved in the Olympic shake-up at this stage is proof of a promising debut season on the Series for the team.

“There’s no point putting all our focus onto Fiji if we don’t win the first two games,” Cowell added.

“It’s game by game [but] obviously the Fiji game is huge for us. It puts us in the best position possible in terms of the seedings for the quarter-finals.”

“So, we’ll obviously take it to them as much as we can, but we know that coming off the back of Hong Kong, we took the bronze medal off them and they’ve yet to win a medal as well this season, so they’ll be looking to get their own back,” Cowell told World Rugby.

The GB vs Fijiana match will kick off at 7.37pm.

Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remaining home games