GCC complex rebuilding works yet to commence

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has confirmed that works on rebuilding the Great Council of Chiefs Complex in Draiba, Suva is yet to begin.

Speaking to FijiLive, Vasu said the Occupational Health and Safety Board is yet to give approval for works to begin on the site.

Vasu said the tender has been advertised, and a construction company has been awarded the contract; however, the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board that looks after this project, is yet to brief him on whom the tender has been given to.

“Right now, OHS is yet is yet to conduct its preliminary inspection of the site and once that is done then we can expect works to commence.”

“As you know, the contractors have already condoned off areas where works has been planned for.”

The reconstruction of the GCC complex was set to begin in June and an insurance claim of $6 million has been paid out for this project.

Vasu said this was quite a good deal, compared to the price policy the TTFB had negotiated for.

The project us expected to be completed by the end of 2024.