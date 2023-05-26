Friday, May 26, 2023
GCC endorses review of i-Taukei institutions

GCC

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga has endorsed the review of certain i-Taukei institutions.

These include e i-Taukei Land Trust Board, i-Taukei Land and Fisheries Commission, i-Taukei Affairs Board, Provincial Council, Tikina Council, Village Council.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said these endorsements by the Bose Levu Vakaturaga reaffirmed the President’s call on the economic advancement of i-Taukei and alleviating the poverty level.

Vasu said the meeting endorsed that economic empowerment be a priority for the Great Council of Chiefs and the other i-Taukei institutions.

“The Bose Levu Vakaturaga also endorsed an economic empowerment framework for the i-Taukei to be implemented by the i-Taukei institutions.”

The Minister said it was also endorsed that the Liuliu ni Yavusa be assisted in caring their responsibilities through a monthly allowance of $200.

Vasu added the Council will also have its nominees to the Board of Governors for Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
