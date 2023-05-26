GCC is part of rebuilding process: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the last two days on the chiefly island of Bau played a key part in rebuilding Fiji’s foundation.

Kamikamica said the reconvening of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) is one of several commitments that the Coalition Government planned to deliver once in power.

“One of the satisfying parts of the job of a politician is keeping your promises. The GCC was a core promise and to see it come to fruition was satisfying,” Kamikamica said.

“The hope is that the GCC will continue where it stopped but to ensure its relevance in the 21st century. It should be a source of wisdom, compassion and love for all people in Fiji and more particularly the i-Taukei.”

Following the return of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga after it was disbanded in 2007, Kamikamica said the GCC could provide guidance on key issues such as more than the majority of the indigenous population live below the poverty line.

“It is Government’s job to address the poverty levels with the GCC providing guidance and support. Some key areas where guidance will be required are NCDs; the review of social structures and addressing education gaps.”

“For the i-Taukei, the Chiefs are part of a whole social system which had relevance,” he added.