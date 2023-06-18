Sunday, June 18, 2023
GCC must set high standards: Chaudhry

Members of the Great Council of Chiefs, as a premier institution, must set high moral and ethical standards for themselves before demanding the same from others, says Fiji Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry.

He made the comment after meeting with members of the GCC Review Committee.

“This could best be done by adopting a Code of Conduct to which they must commit themselves.”

Chaudhry was invited by the Chair of the Committee Jone Baledrokadroka to present his views on the review of the GCC’s role, as resolved in its meeting held last month in the chiefly Island of Bau.

His views were sought in his capacity as former Prime Minister and a prominent political figure of long standing.

He told the Committee that Labour supported GCC’s reinstatement and welcomed its decision to undertake a comprehensive review of its role through public consultation.

“GCC must strive to serve the needs of the indigenous community, particularly in uplifting their socio- economic status.”

“On political affiliation of GCC members, he advised that while they could participate in political activities generally, they must avoid Party politics in their deliberations and be issue – centered instead.”

The GCC must take special care to ensure that in all their advice or recommendations to Government on national issues, they remain fair to the people of other communities in order to win their trust and confidence.

“The indigenous women and youth must have fair representation in the composition of the GCC.”

“Lastly, the GCC must adhere to and be an advocate of democratic norms and principles and good governance in the affairs of the nation.”

The GCC was disbanded by the Bainimarama administration in 2007.

The new Coalition Government decided to reinstate it and supports its decision to review its structure, composition and role in the current political and constitutional context.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
