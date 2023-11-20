Monday, November 20, 2023
GCC to be reinstated under existing Act

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu today stated in Parliament that as an interim arrangement, the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) would be reinstated under the existing iTaukei Affairs Act.

While responding to Opposition MP Jone Usamate who stated that that there were no laws in place allowing the GCC to convene and its continuation should be done within the boundaries of the law, Vasu said this will be accompanied by necessary revisions to the iTaukei Act to facilitate the provisional measures.

 “This step will allow the reinstatement of GCC functions while laying the groundwork to the full implementations of the recommendations of the review report.”

“The process, if constantly reviewed, should produce a future where governance by the GCC is closely related with excellence, transparency and inclusivity.”

A seven-member review team was appointed in March to review the GCC and assess its functions.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
