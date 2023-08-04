Friday, August 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

GCC to reconvene at month end

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) will reconvene at the end of this month to deliberate on the contents of the Review Taskforce Committee’s final report.

Confirming this to FijiLive, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said the recommendations have been referred to a strategic team which is reviewing the policy paper.

“We will take this back to the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and allow for the systems to follow its processes.”

The Minister has also revealed that he has not seen the final recommendations from the GCC Taskforce that’s already before Cabinet.

Terms of reference

The GCC Taskforce will examine the role and structure of the GCC as embodied in the legislation above and regulations. Building on this, they will endeavour to discover-mends a revised focus and function for the GCC, which accounts for the dynamics of a modern and evolving Fiji that sits more prominently within an interconnected regional and global landscape.

The review will account for developments within Fiji’s economic, social, cultural and political landscape which continuously influence the behaviour and aspirations of the i-Taukei people.

Ultimately, this will require examining the GCC’s previous organisational relationship and linkages with the i-Taukei Administration, the i-Taukei Lands Commission, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board and other relevant development fora.

This review will include extensive literature reviews, consultations with the Provincial Councils and other groups, including the Bose Vanua, and key informant interviews.

In addition and just as important, the GCC’s functions and accountabilities will be established and demarcated.

This will, in essence, provide clear guidance for multi-faceted new legislation that encapsulates the GCC as part of a broader sustainable development platform that will create prosperity for Fiji’s indigenous population and all those who call Fiji home.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We are ready to face Lautoka, says ...

Rewa boss Nazeel Buksh is confident the champions will put on a goo...
News

Students found at swimming spot dur...

Nasinu Police officers yesterday found thirteen Years 7 to 13 stude...
PNC

Flying Fijians ready for Brave Blos...

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a ...
News

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni Sau...

Twenty-four chiefs from the Naitasiri province received their certi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are ready to face Lautoka, sa...

Football
Rewa boss ...

Students found at swimming spot ...

News
Nasinu Pol...

Flying Fijians ready for Brave B...

PNC
Flying Fij...

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni ...

News
Twenty-fou...

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

News
The Fiji R...

Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Football
Rewa Footb...

Popular News

PM Rabuka calls for understandin...

News
Prime Mini...

Nasoko secures French 3rd Diviso...

Rugby
Olympic Ga...

UNODC and APTC partner to tackle...

News
The United...

Fiji’s fiscal position was alrea...

News
The Asian ...

Fijian economy poised for growth...

News
The Reserv...

FRCS appoints two new board dire...

News
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Skipper Cup R4 (Suva vs Tailevu)