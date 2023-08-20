German embassy opens in Suva

The Government of Germany opened its new embassy in Suva on Saturday coinciding with the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Fiji which began on 1 August 1973.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was joined by the Special Envoy for Germany to the Pacific Island States, Ambassador Beate Grzeski and the German Ambassador to Fiji Andreas Prothmann for the official opening at Lot 14, Banuve Street, Nasese.

Rabuka said it’s a historic moment to have one of the greatest powers set up a diplomatic mission here in Fiji.

He said the new embassy will boost opportunities to expand cooperation in crucial areas of development such as the economy; trade and investment; climate change; science and engineering.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Germany’s crucial leadership role in the European Union (EU) and their ongoing support for Fiji through initiatives that improve the livelihood of the citizens of Fiji.

Ambassador Grzeski said Germany is committed to realign its support in line with The People’s Coalition Government’s development priorities.

He said with Fiji’s exemplary leadership demonstrated at the global and regional arena, it was timely for Germany to open its mission in Fiji.

Currently there are three German diplomats with four local staff employed at the embassy with the potential to employ more local staff as Germany expands support to politics, economics, culture, and combating the impacts of climate change.