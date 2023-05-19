Get children screened early: Dr Chitturi

Visiting pediatric cardiologist, Dr Sai Sujana Chitturi from Sanjeevani Hospital Mumbai, India is urging parents to get their children screened early if they notice symptoms congenital heart disease.

Dr Chitturi who is currently conducting free echocardiograms for children between the ages of 0 to 16 and helping to diagnose children with congenital heart disease (CHD) at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre in Suva said common symptoms of CHD seen in children are rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, swelling of the legs, stomach or around the eyes, extreme tiredness, a blue tingle to the skin or lip and rapid breathing when a baby is feeding.

“If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, please get them screened as soon as possible. Please take advantage of the free heart screening services here at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre.”

“With the school holidays going on, we urge parents to use this time as an opportunity to bring their children for screening.”

Congenital heart disease is a heart abnormality which is present at birth, and it is the most common type of birth defect. If detected, surgery or interventional procedures are usually required if defect is significant and causing problems.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre since its inception in 2019 has conducted over 12,000 free heart screenings on-site and off-site as part of the outreach screening camps.

Through screening, 214 life-saving surgeries have been conducted free of cost for the children of Fiji and the Pacific.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre is located off Muanikau Road, Nasese, just opposite My Suva Park. It is open from Monday to Friday. Appointments can be made by calling on 837 2361/ 331 2265.