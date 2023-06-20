Get on with it, Usamate tells Prasad

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate has called on the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad to stop whining and to get a grip.

Responding to the Deputy Prime Minister via a statement, the former Minister for Lands said Prof Prasad made a number of belittling statements on the former FijiFirst government whilst discussing the Navua Hospital.

Usamate said the Minister for Finance needs to remember that it was conceived and developed at a time, when very few countries were friends of Fiji.

“We expect him to do his job, and to stop side stepping issues. If he cannot take the heat, he should get out of the kitchen.”

Usamate highlighted that member of the interim Government then were not allowed into Australia and New Zealand, and even family members were banned from entering these two countries.

He said that there was little assistance from our traditional friends at that time.

“The new Navua Hospital addressed two key issues. Firstly, it replaced the old Navua Hospital that was always under threat when floodwaters rose.”

“Secondly, it was a key part of our drive to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a key SDG. It brought health services closer to our people, keeping the cost of services affordable.”

Usamate said despite its challenges, Navua hospital and others like the much criticized Keiyasi Hospital have done that.

He said that the Navua Hospital played a key role in the COVID-19 pandemic, and has provided a useful role of addressing overflow issues from Suva.

“FijiFirst believes in Universal Health Coverage, and this Government needs to do the same. We worked at rectifying issues at Navua Hospital, and did not shirk that challenge,” Usamate added.