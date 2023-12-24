Get proper rest, Police warn motorists

Police is pleading with drivers to properly rest before undertaking long drives, in order to avoid road accidents this long Christmas weekend.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said most drivers should avoid driving long distance, especially after long kava drinking sessions.

ACP Driu said it is somewhat a norm that drivers drive for long hours without proper rest, which is one of the main contributing factor of road accidents this year.

“Think before putting your life and the lives of loved ones at risk.”

ACP Driu said drivers can stop along the road or near a Community Post to rest for a while – There is no need to rush during this time.

He said drivers always bank on their experience of years of driving rather than common sense.

“It is common sense, when you are tired, get some or enough rest before undertaking long drives.”

Meanwhile, this long weekend, police will beef up its presence on the road, to ensure that we have an incident free festive weekend.