Friday, May 12, 2023
Girmit Day commemoration begins in Rewa

The 2023 Girmit Day commemoration started on Thursday at Naivilaca Village in Noco, Rewa- the site of Syria shipwreck.

The commemoration began on an emotional note where decedents of rescuers of Naivilaca Village shared heart-wrenching stories of Girmityas – the cries for help that till today haunt their ears.

While acknowledging the Vanua for their ancestor’s rescue mission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad said the bravery, compassion, love and humanity of Noco and the Village of Naivilaca towards the Girmityas is today cherished as Fiji’s history.

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka highlighted that a vast majority of investments in the economy through tourism are from the diaspora.

He said through inclusivity and diversity, we will together make Fiji as great as it should be.

Gavoka also revealed that the Ministry of Tourism will be hosting the next Eco Tourism at Naivilaca Village in Rewa.

Meanwhile Albert Park in Suva will showcase highlights of 144 years of the Girmit Heritage Exhibition, traditional food stalls/ rides, cooking competition, Girmit Compositions with special guest artists performing to old and new songs.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
