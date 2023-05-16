Girmityas legacy must live on: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Girmitiyas legacy must live on and not be abandoned.

Speaking at the Girmit Day Celebrations yesterday, Prof Prasad said the Indo-Fijian community has a very rich history and culture that immensely contributed to Fiji.

He said descendants of the Girmitiyas have done their forefathers and the nation immensely proud, both locally and internationally, in the fields of economy, education, politics and law. They have and are serving their land of their birth with distinction.”

“This is the legacy that the current generation must cherish, uphold and bequeath to future generations. One way of ensuring this is through education of our children of the sacrifices and struggle for dignity and justice of our Girmitiya.”

He said this is one small step towards protection of the legacy of the Girmitiya and that the future cannot be constructed from a position of fear or exclusion of others.

Prof Prasad said Sunday’s Church Service of reconciliation should send a very strong signal that Fiji is, and will be, the motherland of the descendants of the Girmitiya.

“The only way forward is to be proud of our heritage, celebrate the work and efforts of our ancestors, and illuminate a path into the future through hard work and unity, that brings success and honour to Fiji,” he added.