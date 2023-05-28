Gitali eyes spot in Supermodel pageant

Face of Beauty pageant’s first runner-up and Miss Fiji, Gitali Ram is eyeing a place in the World Supermodel finals which will take place in Tasmania in July.

The 18-year-old Namosau lass from Ba who created history in the Philippines in March by becoming the first Fijian to win a title in an international pageant is currently competing in the World Supermodel Fiji pageant which is happening at the Naisoso Resort in Nadi.

She is part of ten finalists who are being judged in different categories and the winner will be crowned tomorrow.

Speaking to FijiLive, Gitali said she is both thrilled and excited to compete in another pageant and is ready to achieve more greatness.

“Winning a title, the first international title for Fiji in 44 years of participation in pageants meant so much for me and my country. The experience I gained in Philippines is something I am surely going to cherish forever and will bank on in this pageant.”

“I feel good about this this pageant and I guess my biggest prep was my Philippines pageant. I am really excited to work closely with the other finalists and create some lifelong friendships just like I did on the international platform.”

“This is Fiji’s unique pageant and I am really thrilled. All the 10 finalists have been selected through auditions and everyone will surely give their best and aim to represent the country on the bigger stage.”

Ram, who is a teen contestant, will be up against girls from the open category as the competition this year will only crown one winner to represent the country.

Fiji last competed in and hosted the World Supermodel pageant in 2019 where Priyanka Singh finished as the first runner-up to Japan.