Gitali competes in Tourism World pageant

After creating history earlier this year by finishing in top three in an international beauty pageant, teen model Gitali Ram has embarked on another journey, this time representing the country in the Miss Tourism World pageant in China.

The 18-year-old Korovuto resident from Nadi is confident of making the country proud in the Fujian province of China where she will compete against delegates of 62 other nations.

Speaking to FijiLive, Ram said she has prepared well for the event and will use the exposure she gained by participating in the Face of Beauty International world finale in Philippines to her best advantage.

“This is my second international pageant and I am super excited.”

“I am very excited to be competing in the miss division with amazing girls from all over the world.”

“I cannot wait to share about where I come from and promote my country- the white sandy beaches, the palms and coconut trees and people with big beautiful “bula” smiles.”

“I want to enjoy this trip to China with all the sisters and connect with everyone and learn more about their countries and cultures.”

“Fiji is one of most followed and visited tourism destinations in the world and I will use this platform to further promote my country, our cultures, our traditions and the unique identity of our people who live in peace and harmony in a multiracial and multicultural society.”

The pageant commenced on 7 December and will culminate with the crowning event on Christmas Eve.