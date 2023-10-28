Saturday, October 28, 2023
Give time for Coalition to grow, says Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says in any Coalition, there will be teething issues that need to be dealt with adding that Government will.need time to rectify these.

Speaking to the media, in light of the Prime Minister’s recall of a reshuffle that was announced on 13 October, the Deputy Prime Minister said NFP does not discuss Coalition issues with the media.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister called a press conference and highlighted that there were no reshuffles, despite the Government announcement on 13 October on four key cabinet positions.

However, Prof Prasad clarified that if the National Federation Party has any outstanding matters pertaining to the Coalition; he said he discusses the matter with leaders of the Coalition together with the Prime Minister.

He said that the media must not confuse him as the leader of the NFP with his role in the Coalition Government.

“When I speak as the NFP Leader, I do not speak as the Government and vice versa.”

The NFP Leader added that he is happy how things have operated with the Coalition Government, contrary to what the Opposition Parties and social media are saying.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
