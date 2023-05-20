Gleeson, Nawaqanitawase to face Drua

Two players with links to Fiji will start for the Waratahs against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Sydney tonight.

Mark Nawaqanitawase will on the wing while Langi Gleeson will run out at number eight.

Head coach Darren Coleman has named a power-packed team with Wallabies Te Tara Faulkner, Harry Johnson-Holmes and David Porecki starting in the front row.

Jed Holloway and Hugh Sinclair, Will Harris, Captain Michael Hooper and Gleeson complete the forward pack.

A fast and creative backline has Jake Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Dylan Pietsch, Nawaqanitawase and Max Jorgensen.

Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Archer Holz,m Ned Hanigan, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Teddy Wilson and Harry Wilson will provide the impact from the bench.

The match kicks off at 9.35pm (Fiji Time) at the Allianz Stadium.