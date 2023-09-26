Global financial system hasn’t worked for Fiji

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the global financial system has not worked for Fiji or Small Islands Developing States (SIDS).

Speaking at the Asian Development Bank-Asian Think Tank Development Forum for Pacific Island Economies, Prof Prasad said Fiji finds itself at an inflection point and he hopes the world will find the courage and political will to fundamentally reform the global financial architecture so that it is fit for purpose for these times.

“If the world continues to muddle through as it has done for decades, it will deny SIDS the opportunity and opening that Fiji so justly seek.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said the world now lives in a difficult and uncertain global environment.

“The once in a 100 year pandemic-induced economic catastrophe has wiped off decades of the world’s development progress.”

Prof Prasad said the pandemic is not behind us, and we are living in a world that is being changed by global warming and new pandemics could lie ahead.

“The world suffered massively from the pandemic. But without a doubt, the impact on SIDS have been the deepest and long-term scars of the pandemic – most enduring.”

“SIDS did not have the fiscal weapons that large and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development States had to fund their social and health response and their recovery,” he added.