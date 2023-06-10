Saturday, June 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Goalie stars as Tailevu Naitasiri holds Rewa

Goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake displayed a man of the match performance as Tailevu Naitasiri held favorites Rewa to a goalless draw in their second Group B match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Delta Tigers despite having tons of possession failed to convert their chances into goals as the Tailevu Naitasiri defence stood firm and goalkeeper Rokovucake worked overtime to make save after save.

Captain Setareki Hughes, Abbu Zahid, Tevita Waranaivalu and Josaia Sela had close chances in the second half as well while Solomon Islander Carloa Liomasia, Epeli Valevou and Abhishek Deo threatened with shots at goal and kept Emori Ragata busy.

Replacements Samuela Nabenia and Asivorosi Rabo had scoring chances as well but the brilliance of the goalkeeper kept the Sky Blues in the contest.

Rewa now has four points after two matches and will play Nadi in their final match at 5pm tomorrow while Tailevu Naitasiri has two points and will come up against Labasa at 11am.

The teams:

AK Plumbing &amp; Glamada Rewa– Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes (C), Iosefo Verevou, Gabriel Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela, Kavaia Rawaqa.

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri– Jason Rokovucake,Ravikash Krishna, Mohammed Naizal, Carlos Liomasia, Sikeli Tuiloma (C), Abhishek Deo, Rusiate Qio, Epeli Valevou, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova, Mosese Nabose.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Finishing was a huge letdown for Na...

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was huge letdown in their 4-2...
Fiji FACT 2023

Change in pattern resulted in Blues...

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says a change in game pattern helped them...
Rugby

We’ll fight to the end, says ...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says with the su...
News

E-Profile login service restored

The Ministry of Justice-Registrar of Companies E-Profile login serv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Finishing was a huge letdown for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Change in pattern resulted in Bl...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka Co...

We’ll fight to the end, sa...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

E-Profile login service restored...

News
The Minist...

Fiji 7s Dev through to Marist In...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Nayacakalou signs with Brive

Rugby
Fiji 7s fo...

Popular News

Olympic Torch arrival date to Fi...

Football
The Ball, ...

Navua to iron out finishing letd...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Head...

Labasa eager to bounce back in F...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa FC ...

Labasa’s title hopes end a...

Football
The Digice...

Ministry supports call for incre...

News
The Minist...

Stallone says Schwarzenegger is ...

Entertainment
Sylvester ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji FACT 2023

Finishing was a huge letdown for Navua: Ali