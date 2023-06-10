Goalie stars as Tailevu Naitasiri holds Rewa

Goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake displayed a man of the match performance as Tailevu Naitasiri held favorites Rewa to a goalless draw in their second Group B match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Delta Tigers despite having tons of possession failed to convert their chances into goals as the Tailevu Naitasiri defence stood firm and goalkeeper Rokovucake worked overtime to make save after save.

Captain Setareki Hughes, Abbu Zahid, Tevita Waranaivalu and Josaia Sela had close chances in the second half as well while Solomon Islander Carloa Liomasia, Epeli Valevou and Abhishek Deo threatened with shots at goal and kept Emori Ragata busy.

Replacements Samuela Nabenia and Asivorosi Rabo had scoring chances as well but the brilliance of the goalkeeper kept the Sky Blues in the contest.

Rewa now has four points after two matches and will play Nadi in their final match at 5pm tomorrow while Tailevu Naitasiri has two points and will come up against Labasa at 11am.

The teams:

AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa– Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes (C), Iosefo Verevou, Gabriel Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela, Kavaia Rawaqa.

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri– Jason Rokovucake,Ravikash Krishna, Mohammed Naizal, Carlos Liomasia, Sikeli Tuiloma (C), Abhishek Deo, Rusiate Qio, Epeli Valevou, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova, Mosese Nabose.